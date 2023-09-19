Bus with 35 People Crashed in Montenegro: At least Three People Died

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | September 19, 2023, Tuesday // 15:48
Bulgaria: Bus with 35 People Crashed in Montenegro: At least Three People Died

A bus with 35 people fell into a ravine on the main road Cetinje - Budva, in the area of Obzovica, in Montenegro. At least three people died. The wounded were transported to Cetinje and Podgorica.

Fire department vehicles and ambulances have arrived at the scene and officers are evacuating the injured.

All available teams are on the scene, as well as the office of the Directorate for Emergency Situations, the police directorate announced.

