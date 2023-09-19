Romania will Not Import Ukrainian Grain for another 30 days

Romanian Minister of Agriculture Florin Barbu assured Romanian farmers that in the next 30 days there will be no import of Ukrainian grain into the country and the only ones who will benefit from licensing in the field of grain crops will be Romanian farmers and processors, Agerpres reported.

The minister emphasized that within 30 days these licenses must be obtained both on the territory of Ukraine and on the territory of Romania, and in case "they try to import even 1 kg of wheat or corn into Romania", the prohibition order has been prepared and will be issued and published in the State Gazette.

Barbu added that any government decision to implement this licensing would be taken and discussed together with agricultural associations.

According to the Ukrinform agency, Florin Barbu and his Ukrainian colleague Mykola Solski discussed in an online conversation the conditions and mechanisms for exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to Romania. The two have agreed to work on a joint plan for further cooperation in the next 30 days.

Barbu indicated that Romania will continue to support Ukraine in the export and transit of agricultural products. He has welcomed the Ukrainian grain export plan. Solski thanked for the support and noted that Romania's proposals for grain export are acceptable and Ukraine is ready to consider them.

The president of the Romanian national federation PRO AGRO Ionel Arion said that farmers tend to wait 30 days for the implementation of this mechanism and if these decisions are not respected, they will react accordingly.

Romanian farmers have announced that they have decided to give up the protests for the time being after receiving assurances from the minister that for a period of 30 days, only the transit of grain products from Ukraine through Romania will be allowed, Romanian National Radio reported today.

The representatives of the farmers' organizations added that during the entire 30-day period they will monitor customs.

