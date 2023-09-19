Azerbaijan has started a New War in Nagorno-Karabakh: The Armenian Air Defense is being Destroyed

World | September 19, 2023, Tuesday // 14:19
Bulgaria: Azerbaijan has started a New War in Nagorno-Karabakh: The Armenian Air Defense is being Destroyed

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced an anti-terrorist operation in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the authorities in Baku, it is an "anti-terrorist measures of a local nature", and their goal is "restoration of the constitutional order".

The former Minister of State of Nagorno-Karabakh, Ruben Vardanyan, stated that massive artillery shelling had begun in the unrecognized republic.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense assures that civilians and civilian infrastructure will not be targeted in the operation.

According to the department, the strikes will be aimed at the positions of the "formations of the Armenian armed forces, their long-term firing points", as well as at "military means and objects of military purpose".

It is specified that the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the leadership of the joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center were informed about the operation.

According to the Azerbaijani side, the operation was launched to ensure the provisions of the tripartite statement concluded with Armenia and Russia, as well as to quell "large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region."

Among other reasons are the disarmament and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations, neutralization of their military infrastructure, ensuring the safety of the civilian population returning to "liberated territories from occupation" and "restoring the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan," it is said in the message.

Minutes after the announcement of the anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a number of videos appeared on Telegram showing Azerbaijani attack drones and rockets of Baku forces flying over Stepanakert, destroying Armenia's air defense systems.

In the region, there are frequent failures of mobile connections at the moment.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Nagorno-Karabakh, azerbaijan, Armenia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria