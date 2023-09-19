Bulgaria: A Man Killed his Wife and Daughter, then took His Own Life
A double murder and suicide this morning in the Pazardzhik village of Chernogorovo, BNT reported.
At this stage, it is known that an elderly man killed his wife and daughter and then committed suicide. According to initial data, the man used his gun for the murder.
After a 112 call, emergency teams arrived on the scene and found the lifeless bodies of a 71-year-old man and woman, as well as their 45-year-old daughter.
The site is being inspected by a duty group of investigating police officers, forensic scientists, experts, a medical examiner and police inspectors.
The case is being investigated by criminologists from the Pazardzhik Regional Office and their colleagues from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs under the supervision of the District Prosecutor's Office. The case is under pre-trial proceedings.
