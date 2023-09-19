Iliana Ivanova was officially appointed as European Commissioner

Iliana Ivanova has been officially appointed as European Commissioner, the Council of the EU confirmed today.

The decision was coordinated with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Ivanova takes the vacant seat of the Bulgarian commissioner Mariya Gabriel, who left the commission to join the new cabinet. The mandate of Iliana Ivanova is until the end of the mandate of the current European Commission - October 31, 2024.

In the Commission, the new Bulgarian European Commissioner will be responsible for innovation, scientific research, culture, education and youth. Her department, the same as Gabriel's, was determined by Von der Leyen.

Earlier this month, Iliana Ivanova successfully passed the interview with relevant committees in the European Parliament.

Before her appointment as European Commissioner, the Bulgarian was a member of the European Court of Auditors since 2013. She was a member of the European Parliament between 2009 and 2012, and vice-chairman of the budget control committee.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg