Musk admits that “X” might become a Paid Platform

Elon Musk has hinted that all users of "X", formerly Twitter, may have to pay to access the platform.

In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, the billionaire said that a payment system is the only way to counter the bots.

"We are considering a small monthly fee to use the system," the Tesla and SpaceX boss said.

The BBC has sent an inquiry to "X" for details and is awaiting a response from the company.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg