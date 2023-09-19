Musk admits that “X” might become a Paid Platform
Elon Musk has hinted that all users of "X", formerly Twitter, may have to pay to access the platform.
In a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, the billionaire said that a payment system is the only way to counter the bots.
"We are considering a small monthly fee to use the system," the Tesla and SpaceX boss said.
The BBC has sent an inquiry to "X" for details and is awaiting a response from the company.
