Bulgarian Students Won Four Medals from the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics
Bulgarian students won a full set of medals - gold, silver and two bronze - from the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI), held in Georgia. The students are in third place in the team medal ranking, the Ministry of Education and Science (MES) announced.
The students competed with 92 participants from 24 countries.
Eighth grader Andrey Stefanov from the First Private Mathematical High School in Sofia won a gold medal.
The silver medal goes to Serkan Rashid, a student in the eighth grade. Eighth grader Ivo Ivanov and ninth grader Simona Hristova earned bronze medals. The three young people are graduates of the "Nancho Popovich" High School of Science and Mathematics in Shumen.
The team leaders are Iliyan Yordanov from the Institute of Mathematics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and Dimitar Dobrev from the Bishop Konstantin Preslavski University of Shumen.
