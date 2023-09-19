Bulgaria: Ex-PM Borissov criticized the Cabinet for not being in Dialogue with the Protesters

GERB leader Boyko Borissov criticized his partners in the government on the sidelines of the National Assembly for not being in dialogue with the protesting grain producers.

"I am surprised that neither the Prime Minister nor the Minister of Agriculture continue to not meet, not solve the issue and it continues escalate. I have not yet heard from the Minister of Economy, the trade attachés. This is a huge apparatus that is standing and waiting for the parliament to make a decision," said Borissov. Asked what the National Assembly could do, he did not answer.

"If they ask, we will do it," answered Borissov when asked if he would mediate between the authorities and the protesters.

According to the GERB leader, the control of the border during the import of grain (and not only) should be increased, by appointing "100, 200, 300 people in phytosanitary control".

"Because of the dynamic events in the country, there is no time left to sign the coalition agreement between GERB-SDS and WCC-DB", said the GERB leader.

"It's already starting to get funny for people because it doesn't correspond to the truth. There can be no more real coalition. We don't have people in power, but we feel responsible because we voted for the government".

When asked whether the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) participates in the coalition, he answered: "In practice, yes."

Meanwhile, the farmers are not ceasing their protest. "There will be a protest in Sofia and it will be before the Council of Ministers tomorrow. We have permission to move 80 agricultural machines in the center of the capital". Iliya Prodanov, chairman of the National Association of Grain Producers, stated this to journalists at a briefing in front of the Metropolitan Municipality.

"Between 5:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. we have permission to move the machines to the center of Sofia to position them for tomorrow's protest. There are currently about 600 machines in Dolni Bogrov, 80 of them will move tomorrow," said Prodanov.

Demand No. 1 of the protesters, according to him, remains on the topic of extending the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain.

"We want to preserve Bulgarian production and not allow this import," said Prodanov.

Simeon Karakolev, chairman of the National Sheep Breeding and Goat Breeding Association commented on the statement of the MP from DPS Delyan Peevski that by noon today, the problems between the government and the grain producers will be resolved.

"There is probably a mood in the political forces to solve the problem, and I hope we will also be informed of the way it will be solved. We have no objection to what we have put as a demand being met 100%. We expect to work on specifics and the tolerance that the state had in the face of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Prime Minister for almost a week should have done its job and they are already ready with concrete proposals and solutions to the problems posed. We hope that there will be an agreement. We have not sat down at the negotiating table, we are still waiting for developments," said Karakolev.

