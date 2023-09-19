Diplomatic Tensions between Canada and India after the Killing of a Sikh Separatist in Vancouver

Canada accused the Indian government on Monday of the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader near Vancouver in June, prompting a mutual expulsion of diplomats, after New Delhi dismissed the charge as "absurd", AFP reported.

The allegations have already greatly soured relations between the two countries.

In an emergency parliamentary session, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government has "credible evidence" that Indian agents killed exiled Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. He appealed to the Indian government to assist in clarifying the case.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced measures taken - a senior Indian diplomat has been expelled from the country. She did not release his name, but said he was the head for Canada in the Research and Analysis Division, India's foreign intelligence service.

Nijjar, whom India has declared a wanted terrorist, was shot dead on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver that is home to a large Sikh community. Canada has the largest Sikh population outside of India.

Nijjar worked to establish an independent Sikh state in parts of northern India and possibly Pakistan.

New Delhi accuses him of carrying out terrorist attacks in India, which he denied.

In response, a senior Canadian diplomat was ordered to leave India today.

The foreign ministry in New Delhi explained that the decision reflected "increasing concern over interference by Canadian diplomats in matters of a domestic nature and involvement in anti-India activities".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg