COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 233 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

233 persons were newly diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Bulgaria during the past 24 hours, 13 of which were identified by PCR, and 220 by rapid antigen tests. 54.51% of the new cases proven in the last 24 hours are in people who have not been vaccinated.

The total number of tests performed in the country during the last 24 hours is 1,893. Of these, 85 are PCR, and 1,808 are antigen tests. This is indicated by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Blagoevgrad – 4; Burgas – 9; Varna – 18; Veliko Tarnovo – 8; Vidin – 4; Vratsa – 2; Gabrovo – 2; Dobrich – 1; Montana – 2; Pazardzhik – 11; Pernik – 8; Pleven – 4; Plovdiv – 41; Razgrad – 1; Rousse – 13; Silistra – 5; Sliven – 6; Smolyan – 1; Sofia region – 12; Sofia city – 48; Stara Zagora – 18; Targovishte – 4; Haskovo – 7; Shumen – 4.

At the moment, a total of 1,312,209 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the country. 2,303 of them are active. 1,271,448 are the total cured persons. 190 of them were registered in the past 24 hours.

There are a total of 204 patients with proven COVID-19 admitted to hospital care facilities in Bulgaria. 13 of them are in intensive care units or clinics. There are 44 persons newly admitted to hospitals. Of them, 61.36% have not been vaccinated.

At the moment, a total of 4,613,802 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus infection have been administered in Bulgaria. 23 of them were given during the past 24 hours.

The national information system shows that there are 26,556 medical workers diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country. Two new cases of a doctor and other medical staff were registered in the last 24 hours.

38,458 are the deceased persons in whom COVID-19 was confirmed. No new deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours.

