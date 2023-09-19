President Radev: Bulgaria is in the Top 3 Innovative Economies in the World

"The recent progress in the field of digital innovation has allowed Bulgaria to enter the top 3 innovative economies". This was stated by President Rumen Radev at an event on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

The president did not cite the source of the study, according to which the country ranks among the leading economies in terms of innovation. According to the World Innovation Index for 2022, Bulgaria actually ranks second in terms of innovation after China in one of the breakdowns by income groups. In the general ranking, however, it is in 35th place out of a total of 132 countries surveyed.

"We are aware that science, technology, innovation and data are extremely important to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. We will continue to support international efforts to build an open, free and secure digital world, ensuring universal access to it," said Radev.

The President spoke at a leadership dialogue on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, dedicated to the application of science, technology, education and innovation in support of development, which was attended by 15 heads of state and government leaders from Europe and the world, as well as representatives of international organizations.

