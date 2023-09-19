Weather in Bulgaria: Chilly in the Morning, Warmer in the Afternoon

The minimum temperatures today will be between 10°C and 15°C, in Sofia - 11°C, on the seaside - from 18°C to 20°C, and the maximum - between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - 25°C.

It will be mostly sunny. After noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over Western Bulgaria and it will rain in some places. A weak to moderate easterly wind will blow in Eastern Bulgaria.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow, along the northern coast from the southeast, along the southern coast - from the northeast. The maximum temperatures will be 23-25°C, the same as the temperature of the sea water. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 knots.

Sunny weather will prevail in the mountains. There will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the massifs of Western Bulgaria and in some places it will rain. It will blow weak, on the high and open parts - a moderate wind from the west-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 20°C, at 2000 meters - around 14°C.

On Wednesday, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant after noon over Western Bulgaria, and in places it will rain and thunder. The wind will be weak, along the Black Sea - moderate, from the east. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C.

Thursday will be mostly sunny. The wind in most of the country will subside, only on the seaside, it will remain moderate, with a direction from east-northeast. The minimum temperatures will be between 10°C and 15°C, and the maximum - between 26°C and 31°C.

On Friday and Saturday, it will be sunny, in the plains – hot, with maximum temperatures between 29°C and 34°C, lower temperatures are expected along the Black Sea, where a moderate northeast wind will blow.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology