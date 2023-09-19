At the UN Session Bulgaria will participate in 3 Working Groups on the Formula for Peace in Ukraine

Bulgaria will participate in 3 working groups on the formula for peace in Ukraine. This was announced from New York by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel after a meeting with the first diplomats of the EU countries within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

Mariya Gabriel also discussed with her European colleagues the series of measures that Ukraine should take for the export of grain in order to respond to the dissatisfaction of farmers.

Licensing of exports for a period of 30 days so that there is no oversaturation of Ukrainian grain, daily information - this is foreseen in the measures that Ukraine should take. In front of EU foreign ministers, Mariya Gabriel emphasized Bulgaria's decision to lift the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain:

"And at this stage, it is very clear that we are part of the countries that made the right decision, a very difficult decision. But now it is a matter of a national position to defend our interest with the opportunity that is given through mechanisms, through control measures, Bulgaria together with European Commission to defend our interest to the end".

