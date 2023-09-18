Three Bus Lines leading to the Metro start in Sofia from today

Starting today, 3 new lines of transport leading to the metro in the "Gorna Banya" district are starting. The three lines have an initial common stop at "Lotos" street, where they connect to the "Gorna Banya" metro station, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova reported on her Facebook profile.

22 small electric buses will serve the routes, which will initially operate on weekdays. Traffic load will be monitored with readiness for changing timetables.

In a few weeks, the fifth line will be launched, which will connect the "Vitosha HPS Simeonovo" district and "Malinova Dolina" with the "Vitosha" metro station.

The first line, which serves "Manastirski Livadi - East" district, "Manastirski Livadi - West" district and "Pavlovo" district, has been operating for several months and is being used by more and more citizens.

In a few days, the mobile application, which was launched with the first connecting line, will be updated with information about all three new lines, the capital's mayor also wrote.

