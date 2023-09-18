Bulgarian Grain Producer: The Problem is Not the Ukrainians but our Traders

"The problem is not with the Ukrainian grain at all, but with its traders in Bulgaria". This was explained to Bulgarian media "OFFNews" by a medium-sized producer from Dobrudja, who wished to remain anonymous, regarding the protests of his colleagues against the import of Ukrainian grain.

The businessman is adamant that buyers are currently trying to get maximum benefit at the expense of producers, trying to force them to sell their goods for a pittance.

"On the morning of September 11, I made a deal to sell my sunflowers for 750 leva per ton. A few hours later, when I went to pay, it turned out that my invoice had been canceled. There is no real market at the moment," he said.

According to the agro-producer, this year is several times weaker than the previous two, and grain traders are making the most of the situation.

"Because of the drought this summer, corn and sunflower yields are many times lower, even though the costs of seeds and fertilizers last year were incredibly high," he says.

According to the grain producer, significant quantities of sunflowers from Ukraine will now enter Bulgaria at relatively low prices, but not corn and wheat, as their transportation by land transport is unprofitable.

"It is very likely that there will be bankruptcies of grain producers - small and medium-sized companies. Also - new players will enter the market. Land rent will fall significantly. Companies that have accumulated operating reserves in the last two years, which were extremely good, will survive ", predicted the OFFNews interlocutor.

He emphasized that currently in Dobrudja land rent has reached record levels.

"Land from the state land fund was rented for 180 leva per hectare, which is an unreal high level. This year there is a complex of negative factors - drought, low yield, high production costs and traders who use the situation to extort producers." explained the grain producer.

