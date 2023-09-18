Bulgaria: Two Parties called for the Resignation of the Government against the Background of Protests

The farmers' protests received a response from the National Assembly, whose extraordinary meeting began with declarations on the topic. "Vazrazhdane" demanded the resignation of the government. MP Iskra Mihailova addressed the ruling cabinet: "We are ruled by crooks. Your impudence escalates tensions in the state, nothing else and no one else. You have violated our laws, you have violated all moral norms, you have crossed the limit of tolerance many times".

BSP leader Kornelia Ninova has joined the call for resignation in addition to criticism of Bulgaria's support for Ukraine and the lack of an adequate reaction to the drone with a mine in the Black Sea:

"The 'assembly' that boasts that it is Euro-Atlantic. With the grain, you have trampled all European norms and rules. However, with the other, believing that you please your Euro-Atlantic partners, you are putting at risk Bulgaria and the Bulgarian people. You stayed in power for far too long. It's time for a real change in Bulgaria. "

"Boyko Borissov has something to do with the instigation of the protests of the grain producers with the aim of overthrowing the cabinet" - the thesis was expressed by the chairwoman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Kornelia Ninova, when asked to comment on the dissatisfaction of part of the agricultural branch:

"Boyko Borissov is personally responsible for what is happening, because according to his words, while he was prime minister, he paid 30 billion leva to the large grain producers. He created these ten families that collect all the subsidies in agriculture. He fed them over the years. According to him, 30 billion leva and also - let us express a suspicion - that he is currently involved in inciting these protests in order to overthrow the government".

For his part, GERB leader Boyko Borissov stated that the Denkov-Gabriel cabinet has his support. Asked to comment on the words of Kornelia Ninova, Borisov first asked for clarification on who she was and then answered:

"And if we remove them and invite her to be in the government? It will be: 'Good day - Boyko Borissov', 'Good night - Boyko Borissov', so I take it as a joke. Of course, I expect much more adequate actions by the government. Qualifications and insults, in such cases, are never productive. Quite the opposite".

