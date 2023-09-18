Agriculture Minister: We will Insist for Ukraine to Temporarily Retain its Exports to Bulgaria

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Kiril Vatev invited to meeting a representatives of the protesters.

The declaration of the initiative committee for conducting a nationwide protest has been discussed by the Council of Ministers and the formulated requests of the protesters are satisfied, the minister wrote. It is specified that it is necessary to refine the quantities and products in point one of the requests.

"Bulgaria will insist on Ukraine to retain its export to our country until full clarification of the goods, quantities and mechanisms for licensing regimes", reads the letter of the minister. As early as the night of September 15th to September 16, after the EC decision to eliminate the ban on imports from Ukraine, a series of conversations with Ukraine have been held, which continue at this moment.

In his letter to the protesters, Vatev stresses that they have known each other for many years and together have defended their interests as producers of Bulgarian food.

"I accepted the invitation to assume the responsibility of Minister of Agriculture and Food with much difficulty, because I clearly take into account the problems accumulated over decades in our country, the complex political and economic crisis in which we are in. My children you know are in production among you and now were categorically against this. However, I accepted in the hope that by knowing the problems of the agricultural chain well, we will be able to solve them".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg