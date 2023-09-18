Action in Bulgaria: Police Chase and Shooting near a Business Building in Sofia - A Boy was Killed

Increased police presence has been reported in Sofia near a business center. A police officer shot a boy who later died in a hospital.

According to initial information, this morning, at around 5:15 a.m., a security guard in a metropolitan business center reported to the police that three masked men were jumping over the fence of the facility, carrying some bags.

Police teams were sent to the scene and chased two of neb on foot and the third got on a public transport bus. During the long pursuit, one of the officers fired a shot and wounded one of the fugitives - an 18-year-old man, who was immediately taken to a hospital.

The 15-year-old, who tried to escape by bus, was detained. Work on clarifying all the facts and circumstances surrounding what happened continues. Traffic on "Srebarna Street" is closed. It is expected to be released by 2 p.m.

