Bulgaria: The Explosive attached to the Drone found in Tyulenovo has been Neutralized

A specialized team from the Navy neutralized at 11:00 a.m. today, September 18, the explosive found that night near Tyulenovo, reported the Ministry of Defense.

After the received signal, the servicemen carried out a site inspection where it was determined that an 82mm high-explosive mortar was attached to the remains of the drone. It has been estimated that due to its severely damaged condition, moving and transporting the ammunition to a landfill or other suitable disposal site is impossible. It was decided to destroy the mortar high-explosive ammunition on the spot, with a controlled explosion in a secured area with a radius of 150 m.

People living in the nearby buildings are warned to strictly observe the safety measures indicated to them.

"The drone with a bomb found last night near Tyulenovo is from the war in Ukraine and is probably a mine". This was stated by the Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev at a briefing today.

"I have preliminary information, which is not final, so I cannot yet say whose drone it is and where it came from. What can certainly be assumed is that it is related to the war that Russia has started against Ukraine," said Tagarev.

According to him, military actions certainly pose a risk to Bulgaria as well.

"This war is inevitably associated with increasing risks to our security of a very different nature. We know that Russia is bombing Ukrainian ports, which are only a few hundred meters from the territory of Romania. There are cases of fallen remains of drones and other munitions on the Romanian territory. We have no reason to think that this war will bypass us. Yes, there are risks for Bulgaria."

The downed drone is defused in the daylight to avoid risks for the sappers, explained the Minister of Defense.

"These types of events are weekly. The Bulgarian Army maintains capacities and teams that can respond to the detection of unexploded ordnance. This is exactly the case. The risk assessment determined that there was no need to act at night. As this would only lead to a risk for the team acting on the case and we act in the daylight," said Tagarev.

The minister confirmed that a piece of ammunition had been found and had been separated from the drone.

"The preliminary assessment is that this is a mine," announced the minister.

Tagarev confirmed that there is interest from Ukraine in missiles that are not fully functional.

"We are studying the question of whether we can provide such missiles. We are definitely not talking about active missile complexes," said Tagarev.

"I'm going to hear from the experts what they think about convening the Security Council. We need to see first where the drone came from. It could have fallen somewhere in the sea and then washed ashore. If it turns out that it flew close to our shores, this creates certain risks. Let's listen to the experts, have the full information and then we will decide," commented Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

According to him, it is within the powers of President Rumen Radev to convene the Advisory Council for National Security.

"The coast guard is patrolling. I have no information about what the drone is," Nikolai Denkov also said.

