Bulgaria: Group of Men Brutally Beat a Boy with Clubs and Stakes in Harmanli

A young man was severely beaten with clubs and stakes by a group of men in Harmanli as he tried to get out of his car, Nova TV reported.

The attack was caught on a security camera. A police report has been filed. The case is from September 8.

The altercation started after the men started bothering the boy's girlfriend. He warned them to stop and the beating started, says Zhelyazko Zhelyazkov, father of the injured boy.

"For me, these men are dangerous. On social networks, people who have commented on the clip are threatened. A boy from Dimitrovgrad sent me recordings of Taner threatening him with beating and raping his wife because he shared the video," he said.

