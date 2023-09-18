Erdogan met with Elon Musk in New York

World | September 18, 2023, Monday // 09:16
Bulgaria: Erdogan met with Elon Musk in New York

The Turkish President hosted Elon Musk at the Türkevi Hotel in New York. Musk attended the reception with his son.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Chairman of the Committee on Industry, Trade, Energy, Natural Resources, Information and Technology of TBMM Mustafa Varank and Head of the Presidential Office for Digital Transformation Ali Taha Koc also attended the reception, which was closed to the press.

During the reception, President Erdoğan called on Musk's Tesla company to open its seventh factory in Turkey.

The head of state announced the possibility of cooperation with SpaceX within the framework of the implementation of Turkey's space program.

According to data from the Presidential Communications Service, Erdogan told Musk about Turkey's technological breakthroughs, the "Vision for Digital Turkey" program and the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

