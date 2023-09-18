The US is Searching for a Missing F-35 Jet

US military officials are searching for a missing F-35 jet after a "mishap" caused its pilot to eject on Sunday afternoon, Fox News reported.

Joint Base Charleston said on Facebook that the aircraft was a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II belonging to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort. The pilot ejected safely and was transported to a local medical center.

As per Fox News, the base is now working with Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort to help locate the missing aircraft.

Emergency response teams have been deployed to find the jet.

Joint Base Charleston said in a statement on Facebook: “Based on the jet’s last-known position and in coordination with the FAA, we are focusing our attention north of JB Charleston, around Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.”

"The public is asked to cooperate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues," the base added, according to Fox News.

Anyone with information about the jet's whereabouts is urged to contact JB Charleston Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600.

There is no additional information about the incident at this time. Authorities are actively investigating the situation.

Fox News Digital reached out to Joint Base Charleston for more details, but none were available.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ANI