COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 26 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 26, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

287 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died in the last 24 hours.

To date, 190 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 11 are in intensive care units. There are two new hospital admissions.

There have been no cured patients in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,271,258 people have been cured since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,260 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, no doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered, and a total of 4,613,779 vaccines were administered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,458 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,311,976 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal