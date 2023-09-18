Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny and Warm this Week

Today the clouds will decrease and it will be mostly sunny. After noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness over the mountainous regions and there will be rain. Light to moderate winds will continue to blow from the east-northeast. The minimum temperatures will be between 12°C and 17°C, along the Black Sea - slightly higher, in Sofia - around 13°C; the maximum will be between 24°C and 29°C, in Sofia - about 25°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea, before noon with more clouds over the southern coast. A moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 25°-28°C. The temperature of the sea water is 24°-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be about 3 knots, in the southernmost areas 4 knots.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. Cloudiness will be significant over the massifs of Western Bulgaria, and after noon it will rain there. It will blow to a moderate wind from the east-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 17°C, at 2000 meters - about 14°C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness, more significant on Wednesday after noon over Western Bulgaria, where it will rain and thunder in places. The wind will be weak, along the Black Sea to moderate from the east. Thursday will be mostly sunny. The wind in most of Bulgaria will subside, only along the sea coast it will be weak to moderate from the east-northeast. The minimum temperatures will be between 10°C and 15°C, and the maximum - between 24°C and 29°C.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology