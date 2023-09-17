Day 571 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Klishchiivka might have been Liberated, Gains near Bakhmut reported

Day 571 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukraine might have liberated a key village south of Bakhmut

Air alert throughout Ukraine , Russia shot down 7 Kyiv drones

Stoltenberg: Prepare for a long war in Ukraine

Canada to allocate 24.5 million dollars for the purchase of air defense for Ukraine

Kim Jong-un received an armored vest and drones as a gift in Vladivostok

In Poland, the ban on the entry of Russian cars came into force

Not dead? A video with Kadyrov appeared on his Telegram channel



Ukraine might have liberated a key village south of Bakhmut

The chief of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andriy Yermak on Sunday, September 17, published a photo of Ukrainian servicemen labeled "Ukraine always returns its own". The photo is probably taken in Klishchiivka, Donetsk region, south of Bakhmut, the Ukrainian news site NV reported.

In the picture, against the background of a destroyed building, soldiers stand with the flags of the National Police's “Лють” Airborne Assault Brigade and the flag of the 3rd Assault Brigade (formerly known as the Azov Special Forces).

Yermak did not specify the name of the town where the photo was taken. Yesterday it appeared on social networks with the caption that this is Klishchiivka near Bakhmut.

The Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of Ukraine have not yet officially commented on the information about the liberation of this settlement.

The day before - September 16 - the Ministry of Defense reported only that the Ukrainian armed forces were making progress in the Klishchiivka area.

And on Friday, September 15, the Belarusian regiment named after Kastuś Kalinoŭski, a formation of Belarusian volunteers who have been fighting on the side of Ukraine since the beginning of the war, announced the liberation of Klishchiivka, but soon deleted the message about it, NV points out.

"In the direction of Bakhmut, the defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka region of the Donetsk Oblast. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian armed forces at Kurdiumivka and Andriivka. Based on the results of the offensive (assault) operations, the Ukrainian military achieved success in the area of Klishchiivka and dislodge the enemy from his positions," the Ukrainian General Staff said in a statement.

Air alert throughout Ukraine, Russia shot down 7 Kyiv drones

Military operations continue in Ukraine. Last night, an air alert was declared across the country. Russia, for its part, said it shot down seven Ukrainian drones overnight.

The head of the military administration in Kharkiv reported that at least four explosions had occurred in the city. According to him, Russian forces are shelling Kharkiv from the left bank of the Dnieper for the second time in the last 24 hours. Five people were injured in the previous attack.

The Russian Belgorod region reported shelling, but from the side of Ukraine. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported one man injured. There is damage to several buildings.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that overnight air defenses shot down one Ukrainian drone in the Moscow region and six others that were flying toward the Crimean peninsula. "According to preliminary information, there was neither material damage nor casualties at the place where the debris fell," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram. Two Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the western coast of Crimea, and a little later - four more drones, over the eastern and northwestern coasts of the peninsula, the Ministry of Defense reports.

In his late video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country continues active preparations for the Defense Industry Forum, which is scheduled to take place this fall in Kyiv.

"Our task is absolutely obvious - to give Ukraine all the opportunities to produce weapons and ammunition, to provide modern technologies so that there is reliable protection against all forms of aggression. And together with this, to share our defense experience among allies and partners. The world must become stronger against any threat to life from any aggressor or terrorist."

Four influential US senators have called on the US president to immediately provide Ukraine with ATACMS missiles. According to them, the country needs such systems to prevent Russian troops from entrenching themselves in their positions until the beginning of the winter season.

In their letter to President Joe Biden, the senators pointed to Britain's Storm Shadow missiles as an example of the effectiveness of such weapons. Ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's expected visit to the United States next week, local media reported that American officials are close to a decision to provide ATACMS missiles, with a range of about 300 kilometers, that can be launched from HIMARS missile systems.

Stoltenberg: Prepare for a long war in Ukraine

There will be no quick end to the war in Ukraine, NATO head Jens Stoltenberg warned.

"Most wars last longer than expected when they start," Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media group Funke.

"That's why we have to prepare for a long war in Ukraine."

In June, Kyiv launched a counteroffensive, pushing back against entrenched Russian positions in the south and east of the country, but achieved limited success.

"We all want a quick peace," Stoltenberg said.

“But at the same time, we have to admit: if President (Volodymyr) Zelensky and the Ukrainians stop fighting, their country will no longer exist”.

"If President (Vladimir) Putin and Russia lay down their arms, we will have peace."

Regarding Ukraine's ambitions to join the alliance, Stoltenberg said: "There is no doubt that Ukraine will eventually be in NATO."

During the alliance summit in July, Kyiv had "moved closer to NATO", he said.

"When this war is over, we need guarantees for Ukraine's security. Otherwise, history may repeat itself," he added.

Canada to allocate 24.5 million dollars for the purchase of air defense for Ukraine

Canada will allocate 24.5 million dollars for the joint purchase of air defense systems with Great Britain for Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair said, quoted by Reuters and BTA.

Blair said it was part of the half a billion Canadian dollars (about $370 million) in military aid that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv in June.

Since the start of the Russian invasion, Canada has provided nearly $6 billion in aid to Ukraine, with about a quarter of that earmarked for military support.

Canadian authorities are partnering with countries such as the United States, the Netherlands and Denmark to purchase hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and related systems.

Kim Jong-un received an armored vest and drones as a gift in Vladivostok

During his official visit to Russia, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received an armored vest and a set of unmanned aircraft produced in the region from the governor of Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako, TASS reported.

The leader of the DPRK was gifted five unmanned kamikaze aircraft and a Geran-25 reconnaissance drone with a vertical take-off function. These unmanned aerial vehicles are also produced in Primorsky Krai.

In addition, the North Korean guest was given a set of special clothing, with low visibility for thermal imaging cameras.

A day after inspecting Russian bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons, North Korea's leader indulged in a more leisurely routine on Sunday, visiting a university and watching a walrus show at a Russian aquarium, the Associated Press reported, citing BTA.

North Korean state media highlighted the overarching thrust of Kim's trip, describing his discussions with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on expanding "strategic and tactical coordination" between their countries' militaries, which comes amid Western concerns about munitions supplies from Pyongyang to Moscow, which could possibly fuel the war in Ukraine.

In Poland, the ban on the entry of Russian cars came into force

Poland today began implementing the European Union's ban on all Russian-registered passenger cars entering the country - the latest in a series of sanctions against Russia as punishment for its war on Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.

According to the EU decision, motor vehicles registered in the Russian Federation are no longer allowed to enter the territory of the 27-member bloc.

"A car registered in Russia has no right to enter Poland," Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said yesterday, announcing the ban, which took effect hours later at midnight.

"This is another element of the sanctions imposed on Russia and its citizens in connection with the brutal war in Ukraine, due to the fact that the Russian state today poses a threat to international security," Kaminsky said.

The move comes just days after the nearby Baltic states of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia banned cars with Russian license plates from entering their territory, a joint move in line with the EU's recent interpretation of sanctions against Moscow.

Poland and the Baltic states are among the fiercest European critics of Russia and President Vladimir Putin, the AP points out.

Not dead? A video with Kadyrov appeared on his Telegram channel

This morning, reports began to appear in Russian media citing "sources" that Ramzan Kadyrov had died.

The Telegram channel of the Chechen leader, who is rumored to be in a coma, responded by posting a video of Kadyrov walking in the rain against a background of trees and grass. In the post, Kadyrov responded to the "lies on the Internet" without going into details.

Kadyrov posted a video of himself after rumors stated that he was in a bad condition.



"I strongly advise everyone who cannot distinguish truth from lies on the internet to take a walk in the fresh air and put their thoughts in order. The rain is perfectly invigorating," he said. pic.twitter.com/Gq2HfyTBLQ — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) September 17, 2023

"I strongly advise everyone who can't tell the truth from a lie on the Internet to take a walk in the fresh air and sort out their thoughts. The rain is wonderfully invigorating," the video's caption reads.

The two published clips show Kadyrov himself, a path he is walking on, trees and a meadow. The date, as well as the place where the video was recorded, are unknown.

A possible deterioration in the health of the leader of Chechnya has been talked about since the beginning of 2023. Suspicions were sparked both by the fact that Ramzan Kadyrov missed President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly of Russia on February 21, and by the unhealthy appearance of the Chechen leader in his latest videos, UNIAN reported.

In March, Kadyrov attempted to dispel speculation with a post on Telegram: "To those who console themselves with the hope that I am terminally ill, I am sorry to disappoint you."

Rumors about the deterioration of Kadyrov's health were confirmed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR). The representative of GUR, Andrey Yusov, noted that "there is indeed information that Kadyrov is in a serious condition and the illnesses that have worsened and became the cause of this condition."

Novinite is still the only Bulgarian media that publishes a summary of events and highlights related to the conflict, every single day. Our coverage began on day one - 24.02.2022 and will not stop until the war has concluded. Despite the pressure, our independent media will continue to provide its readers with accurate and up-to-date information. Thank you for your support! #stayinformed

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg