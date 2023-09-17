Thousands of supporters of a pro-Russian opposition group gathered yesterday in Prague to protest against the pro-Western Czech government's policy, Reuters reported.

The demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with the economic policy of the government and with giving military aid to Ukraine.

The protest was called by the Law, Respect, Expertise (PRO) movement, which is not represented in the Czech parliament and which adheres to a nationalist, pro-Russian and anti-Western line.

The Czech news agency CTK reported that about 10,000 people took part in the protest, according to BTA.

"Today we took another step towards getting rid of (Prime Minister Petr) Fiala's government," opposition leader Jindřich Rajchl said in Wenceslas Square in the Czech capital.

"They are agents of foreign powers, people who follow orders, simple puppets. And I don't want a puppet government anymore," said Rajchl.

Jindřich Rajchl is a supporter of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's policies and calls for an alliance of Central European countries to oppose Brussels, Reuters notes.

Rajchl also expressed support for Slovakia's former prime minister, Robert Fico, who took an anti-Western line ahead of Slovakia's Sept. 30 snap parliamentary election.

