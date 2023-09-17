Bulgaria: Today is the Day of Sofia - Many Events and Initiatives in the Capital

With a free concert, exhibitions and initiatives with free entry, the capital will welcome today's holiday. September 17 will be celebrated in Sofia with a number of events, including the presentation of the awards of the Capital Municipality.

The celebration will begin with an extraordinary ceremonial meeting of the capital's municipal council at 10 o'clock. After the official greetings, the "Honorary Citizen of Sofia" awards will be presented.

The writers Georgi Gospodinov and Georgi Konstantinov, the artist Prof. Stanislav Pamukchiev and the president of the "America for Bulgaria" foundation Nancy Schiller will receive the award, and the badge of honor of the capital municipality will be presented to the national community center "Dr. Petar Beron - 1926" and the translators Angela Rodel and Marie Vrinat-Nikolov.

From 11:30 a.m., in front of the Saint Sofia church, there will be a solemn holy water ceremony and the official ceremony for raising the flag of Sofia, in which the Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, will take part. He will receive the report of the guard of honor of the National Guard unit, and priests from the Bulgarian Orthodox Church will officiate the ceremonial water-sprinkling.

Special security measures will be in place. People will have access through checkpoints on the south side of the St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral and at Paris and Shipka streets. Security officers will check with metal detectors for the presence of firearms and cold weapons, sharp objects, explosives and flammable substances, fireworks and other pyrotechnic objects.

At two o'clock in the afternoon in the Sofia City Art Gallery, the awards of the Sofia Municipality for outstanding achievements in the field of culture in the last year will be presented. In the evening, there will be a concert on the SOFIA SUMMER FEST stage behind the "Land and People" museum.

And more for the celebration - a digital 3D graphic reconstruction where visitors can perform various activities in a virtual environment through the use of virtual reality glasses is among the highlights of the renovated facility "Triangular Tower of Serdika". The opening of the renovated museum is today.

The first children's interactive outdoor festival, which is for spectators aged 5 to 12 years, will be held near the "Vodna Pasha" lake in the South Park.

