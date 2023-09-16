Bulgaria: Relatives of the Victims from the Flood in Tsarevo will receive 15,000 Leva in compensation

Compensation in the amount of 15,000 Leva (7,500 Euros) will be given to the relatives of those who died in the floods in Tsarevo, announced Social Minister Ivanka Shalapatova.

"Next week, at the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the proposal of the ministry to assist people who have lost their loved ones with funds in the amount of 15,000 leva will be voted on. Our goal is to make this assistance a permanent measure," she added.

103 households have already been visited after the flood in Tsarevo, they have been provided with emotional and psychological help, as well as information about aid.

As a result of the submitted applications, 46 benefits, up to three times the amount of the poverty line, have been granted so far.

"The support can reach up to 1,512 leva, with individual needs being assessed," Shalapatova said.

"We have facilitated access to the Social Protection Fund. Up to 2,500 leva can be supported for any household that has received first aid. It can be supported for basic equipment needs," she added.

Today she will meet with the mayor of Tsarevo and the regional administration.

