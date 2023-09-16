Bulgaria’s Interior Minister: There is Still No Suspect for the Murder of Alexei Petrov

The Ministry of the Interior has prepared for the grain producers' protests at the beginning of next week, the interior minister said. Kalin Stoyanov called on all those who want to get involved not to allow the tension to escalate and not to block traffic.

He announced that there is still no suspect in the murder of Alexei Petrov, who was shot on August 16 near Dragalevtsi.

"Today marks 1 month since the murder of Alexei Petrov. Many employees are working very actively. There are facts, and circumstances that come out daily, but they should all be checked. If you are asking if there is a suspect - we don't have one yet, but I hope that we will soon have a result that will show who in what way ordered and carried out this murder," said the Minister of the Interior, Kalin Stoyanov.

