Bulgaria’s PM on the Grain Producers’ demands: I do not Negotiate with Terrorists

"I do not negotiate with terrorists". This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in connection with the national protest prepared by agricultural organizations. The grain producers were invited to a meeting with the Prime Minister, which was due to take place today.

Denkov pointed out that their arguments are completely untenable.

"The sector cannot claim that the state does not care, given that the state gives more than 2 billion leva, it cannot treat European requirements with disdain, given that the tractors with which they want to block the roads have been bought with European funds, they can't say they don't care about Europe when most of the funds they get in subsidies and aid are European. Let them give up European funds and then ban Ukrainian goods on the decision of the European Commission. So it must be extremely clear - there is a need for dialogue. They must find a way for negotiations in the Council of Ministers," said Denkov, quoted by Nova TV.

According to him, at the beginning, there was an attempt to dialogue in specifics, but at some point the organizations changed its approach and used false arguments to refuse negotiations.

"In the last 2 days, they started behaving like terrorists. They use false arguments, they make demands that this must happen immediately: 'If you don't do it, we will block the country'. I don't negotiate with terrorists, I expect them to come to the table and negotiate normally," Denkov said.

Farmers are planning blockades at various points in the country as well as border points on Monday. The reason is the lifting of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain into Bulgaria.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg