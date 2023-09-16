Vice-President Yotova: Bulgaria is Fully Behind Albania's European Future

"Bulgaria fully stands behind the European future of Albania, which is an important factor for the security and stability not only of the region, but also of the whole of Europe". Vice President Iliana Yotova stated this during her visit to Tirana.

Yotova spoke with the President of Albania Bajram Begaj, cabinet ministers and the Speaker of the Parliament.

She emphasized that she supports the EU's approach, that each country should proceed according to its own progress in the negotiation process, and recalled that during its presidency of the Council of the EU, Bulgaria put the European perspective of the Western Balkans back on the agenda.

The focus of the talks in Tirana was the upcoming population census in Albania - a very important moment for the Bulgarian national minority. After its official recognition in 2017, this is the first census.

