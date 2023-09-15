Bulgaria’s PM invited the Grain Producers to a meeting tomorrow because of their Protest

"The protest announced by the grain producers on September 18 against the permitted import from Ukraine is beginning to acquire an increasingly political character, but the government will not submit to this blackmail". This was stated by Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov to journalists in the village of Karadzhovo, where he opened the new school year at the "Vasil Levski" secondary school.

Acad.. Nikolai Denkov reaffirmed the government's position that the decision to free up imports is good for the economy and does not affect the grain production sector, as producers claim.

He also announced that he has invited the grain producers to a conversation tomorrow and it depends on them whether they will continue the dialogue.

"Food prices - not only bread and oil, but also meat because of the use of feed - depend on imports. And they are paid by all people. If there is an affected individual sector, we will help it", explained the Prime Minister.

Official statistics clearly show the financial condition of grain producers: in 2022 - the year of the war - they reported a profit of between 20% and 25% compared to 2021. "They say that the sector is dying, but such profit rates in the world are actually only cause for envy," said Academician Denkov. In recent years, the state has given agriculture 1.5 - 2 billion leva of taxpayers' money, and it has reported profits with this support.

The Prime Minister considers the approach of the state to support the entire agricultural sector to be wrong and harmful for people: "This year there are also companies that continue to make profits. But there are others who are struggling and their issues need to be specifically addressed.”

He also commented on the suspended mechanism for monitoring Bulgaria and Romania as a success for the work of this National Assembly and its legislative program.

