PM Denkov: September 15 and May 24 are the Two Days that distinguish Bulgaria throughout the World

Politics | September 15, 2023, Friday // 11:19
Bulgaria: PM Denkov: September 15 and May 24 are the Two Days that distinguish Bulgaria throughout the World Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov opened the new school year at the National Natural Science and Mathematics High School "Academician Lyubomiv Chakalov".

"Happy holiday! Today - September 15 and May 24 - are the two days that distinguish Bulgaria in the whole world by saying: education, science, culture - this is the essence of Bulgaria. There is no other country in the world that celebrates them in this way", commented the Prime Minister.

September 15 is the first school day of the year in Bulgaria. This tradition dates back since 1921.

May 24 is the day of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and of Slavic literature. On this day, the country celebrates Bulgarian education and culture, including the creation of the Cyrillic alphabet in the Preslav Literary School.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Denkov, school, September
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria