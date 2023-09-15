PM Denkov: September 15 and May 24 are the Two Days that distinguish Bulgaria throughout the World

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov opened the new school year at the National Natural Science and Mathematics High School "Academician Lyubomiv Chakalov".

"Happy holiday! Today - September 15 and May 24 - are the two days that distinguish Bulgaria in the whole world by saying: education, science, culture - this is the essence of Bulgaria. There is no other country in the world that celebrates them in this way", commented the Prime Minister.

September 15 is the first school day of the year in Bulgaria. This tradition dates back since 1921.

May 24 is the day of the holy brothers Cyril and Methodius, of the Bulgarian alphabet, education and culture and of Slavic literature. On this day, the country celebrates Bulgarian education and culture, including the creation of the Cyrillic alphabet in the Preslav Literary School.

