COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 82 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | September 15, 2023, Friday // 11:14
82 persons were newly diagnosed with a coronavirus infection in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 8 of which were detected by PCR, and 74 by rapid antigen tests. 64.63% of the new cases proven in the last 24 hours are of persons who have not been vaccinated.

The tests performed in the country during the past 24 hours totaled 1,046. Of these, 47 were PCR, and 999 were antigenic. This is shown by the data in the National Information System. The distribution by regions according to the persons' current address is as follows: Blagoevgrad – 1; Burgas – 8; Varna – 7; Veliko Tarnovo – 9; Vratsa – 1; Gabrovo – 4; Dobrich – 1; Lovech – 3; Montana – 4; Pazardzhik – 3; Pernik – 4; Pleven – 2; Plovdiv – 14; Razgrad – 1; Smolyan – 1; Sofia city – 9; Stara Zagora – 5; Targovishte – 1; Haskovo – 3; Shumen – 1.

The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus is currently 1,311,789. Of these, 2,110 are active. 1,271,222 are the total cured persons. 35 of them were registered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 183 patients with proven COVID-19 have been admitted to hospital care facilities. Nine of them are in intensive care units or clinics. There are 33 persons newly admitted to hospitals. Of them, 63.64% have not been vaccinated.

A total of 4,613,760 doses of vaccines against the coronavirus infection have been administered in Bulgaria so far. Nine of them were implemented in the last 24 hours.

The national information system shows that there are 26,554 medical staff diagnosed with the coronavirus in the country. One new case of the medical staff was registered during the past 24 hours.

38,457 are the deceased persons in whom COVID-19 was confirmed. One new case was registered in the last 24 hours. The deceased person was not vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health expresses its condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased person.

