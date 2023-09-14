Day 569 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Belarusian regiment reported Success in Klishchiivka

Day 569 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Kadyrov is in a coma, say Chechen and Russian Telegram channels

The Belarusian regiment Kastus Kalinouski entered Klishchiivka

The Kastus Kalinouski regiment, composed entirely of Belarusian fighters, announced that it had captured Klishchiivka, a suburb of Bakhmut.

On the Telegram channel of the Belarusians, a video was published showing the soldiers passing through the completely destroyed settlement.

There is still no official confirmation of the news from the Ministry of Defense in Kyiv. Today, Kyiv officially announced that the forces of the Third Assault Brigade, in which the Azov Regiment is also fighting, have captured Andriivka. The 72nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Federation was surrounded and completely defeated.

In the event that the VSU breakthrough succeeds in the neighboring village of Kurdyumivka, the situation for the Russians south of Bakhmut will become extremely difficult. Then holding the city where Yevgeny Prigozhin left the bones of tens of thousands of mercenaries from PMC Wagner will become almost impossible.

The Kastus Kalinouski regiment is the largest group of legionnaires in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The fighters from Belarus are known for their intransigence and the extreme ferocity with which they fight against the Russians. Some of them are officers with military experience from the regular army who are against the dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Ukrainian armed forces have captured a village near Bakhmut

The Ukrainian armed forces have captured the village of Andriivka, near Bakhmut, during their offensive in the Donetsk region, the General Staff reported. Washington has announced new sanctions against individuals and entities in an attempt to cut off supplies to the Russian military.

The capture of Andriivka caused significant damage to the enemy in manpower and equipment, according to the statement of the Ukrainian military. Fighting continues in the Kherson region, where authorities have ordered the evacuation of families with children from areas under constant Russian shelling. A child has been killed and six injured in the region in the last 24 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the military and intelligence for destroying a Russian anti-missile system "Triumph" on the Crimean Peninsula.

Washington announced a new package of sanctions against 150 individuals and entities, mainly from Russia. Among them are the largest Russian automobile manufacturer Avtovaz and the Soyuz Scientific and Technical Complex, which is part of the Russian military space industry. Two Turkish companies that assisted in the import of dual-use goods into Russia, as well as two Finnish ones, were also sanctioned.

Kastuś Kalinoŭski Regiment medics inside Klishchiivka. In a message accompanying the video, the Belarusian unit within the Ukrainian army writes that Klishchiivka has been liberated.



⏰We are waiting for official confirmation. pic.twitter.com/aaD0EnGSVF — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) September 15, 2023

Kadyrov is in a coma, say Chechen and Russian Telegram channels

Chechen and Russian Telegram channels claim that Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov is in a coma.

The news has not been officially confirmed.

Recently, the state of health of Putin's "faithful dog" has been the subject of much speculation. Kadyrov is said to have severely damaged his body as a result of drug abuse.

Some time ago he was undergoing treatment in the United Arab Emirates.

Kadyrov took power in Chechnya after the death of his father, Akhmat Kadyrov, who first fought with Russia, then swore allegiance to Putin and was killed by his countrymen.

Andriivka has fallen, the Russian 72nd Brigade is completely defeated

The Ukrainian army liberated the Andriivka settlement in the Donetsk region.

According to data from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the village was recaptured as a result of well-coordinated assaults.

"In the course of the assault operations, our fighters captured Andriivka in the Donetsk region and inflicted significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and are strengthening the positions achieved," the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated in its morning bulletin.

Yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Defense in Kyiv, Hanna Maliar, announced that Andriivka had been captured, but the Ukrainian units fighting on the ground denied this and described her words as hasty and endangering their lives and health.

Today, however, fighters from the Third Assault Brigade, which includes the mythical Azov Regiment, confirmed the liberation of Andriivka. In addition, they announced that the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Federation was completely defeated.

The garrison of the occupiers was reported to have been surrounded, cut off from the main force, and destroyed. In the last two days, the head of brigade intelligence of the Russians, three battalion commanders and practically all the infantry of the 72nd Brigade, including the officers and equipment, have been liquidated.

At the moment, the fighting continues and the units continue to strengthen in new positions, the Third Assault Brigade also announced.

Andriivka is liberated by the Ukrainian Army. Also, the General Staff reports there is success in Klishchiivka, which is expected next.

Zelensky - Biden meeting before the UN General Assembly in New York

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is leaving for the United States, where he will meet with American President Joe Biden.

The two will talk in Washington on the eve of the UN General Assembly. This will be the first in-person General Assembly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zelensky himself will also attend the debates, where the war in Ukraine is expected to be among the main topics.

In his midnight address, he announced that the Ukrainian military was actively training to use Western tanks and that his country would soon use Abrams tanks. Zelensky also said that Kyiv was able to destroy Russian air defense systems in Crimea.

"I especially want to emphasize the good work of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as the Naval Forces. Thank you for this ‘Triumph’ - the destruction of the air defense systems of the occupiers in Crimea. This is of great importance!" said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Satellite images confirm extensive destruction in the port of Sevastopol

Satellite images confirmed reports of extensive damage after Wednesday’s Ukrainian missile attack on the port of Sevastopol in occupied Crimea. The images show a heavily damaged landing craft and submarine.

It is probably the ship "Minsk" - one of the most modern vessels of the Russian Navy, and the submarine "Rostov on Don". The Ukrainian attack was described as the largest against Sevastopol since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. According to unofficial information, British-made Storm Shadow missiles were used.

Russia also announced the attack and that the damaged ships would be repaired. 24 people were injured.

Last night, Ukrainian forces carried out another successful attack in Crimea - against Russian anti-missile installation "Triumph", sources told Reuters. There is no confirmation from Moscow about this attack.

SitRep - 14/09/23 - Triumph in Yevpatoria ????



An overview of daily events in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Early in the morning, the AFU attacked Yevpatoria in Crimea, destroying elements of an S-300/400 air defense complex.



1/X pic.twitter.com/wqD2mJNrzq — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) September 14, 2023

