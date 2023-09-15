Bulgaria: A Man and a 4-Year-Old Child Died after a Car-Train Crash

A train hit a car at a railway crossing in the village of Damianitsa in Sandanski region. The driver of the car is dead. The child traveling with him also died, confirmed the hospital in Sandanski. He was a 4-year-old boy.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. yesterday. According to initial information, the driver started to cross the train crossing when the barrier was lowered and the light signal was red.

The father overtook several vehicles in front of his car and ended up on the tracks. The driver failed to react. Inspections are underway at the scene.

"The car in question overtook these four cars and entered the danger zone. The locomotive hit it in the front part. The train was moving at 80 km per hour. Two people were traveling in the car - the driver and a child, who when stopping, after about 300 meters of braking time, they were visibly adequate, after which they died," explained Eng. Boycho Skrobanski, deputy chairman of the National Accident Investigation Board at the Ministry of Defense.

Train traffic in the area was suspended. Passengers from the Blagoevgrad-Petrich train were taken away by car. Train schedules were delayed by at least an hour.

