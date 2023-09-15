Hunter Biden has been charged with Possession of a Firearm

Hunter Biden, who is the son of US President Joe Biden, was indicted today on a federal charge of possessing a firearm, reported world news agencies. This is the latest step in the long-standing investigation against him.

Biden Jr. is said to have been accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, when he admitted to struggling with an addiction to crack cocaine. That's according to the indictment filed in federal court in Delaware.

Joe Biden's son is also under investigation for business dealings. The special counsel overseeing the case indicated that tax evasion charges in this second investigation could be filed in Washington or in California, where Hunter Biden lives.

The indictment of Hunter Biden comes as congressional Republicans are conducting an impeachment inquiry against the Democratic president largely over his son's business. Republicans have received testimony about how Hunter Biden used the so-called "Biden brand" to secure work overseas, but they have not presented compelling evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

The federal indictment comes shortly after efforts to reach an out-of-court settlement with Hunter Biden over tax evasion charges failed. Under that agreement, Hunter Biden had to enter a special program to avoid charges related to making false statements to authorities when buying a firearm in 2018.

Now, the indictment against Hunter Biden indicates that courtroom dramas will accompany the election campaign for next year's presidential election. Donald Trump, the candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, has already been charged in four cases.

