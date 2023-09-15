Over 250,000 People are in need of Emergency Aid after the Floods in Libya

World | September 15, 2023, Friday // 08:51
Over 250,000 people are in need of emergency aid due to the devastating floods in Libya. This was reported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

900 thousand people in five provinces of the country are directly affected by the disaster.

Storm "Daniel" hit Libya on Sunday after previously causing severe damage in Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

In Libya, the city of Derna was the worst affected, where two dam walls broke and the waters swept away everything in its path.

According to local authorities, the casualties in Derna alone may exceed 20,000.

