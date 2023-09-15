Weather in Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny in the Morning, in the Afternoon - some Rainfall

Today, there will be temporary reductions in cloudiness before noon, over many areas it will be mostly sunny weather. Around noon, some cloudiness will begin to develop, and by the end of the day in many places, it will rain and thunder. It will blow light to a moderate wind from the northwest, in Southeastern Bulgaria - mainly from the east. The minimum temperatures will be between 15°C and 20°C, in Sofia - about 15°C. Daily temperatures will decrease and the maximum will be mainly between 26°C and 31°C.

Above the Black Sea, clouds will be variable, more often significant and in some places in the afternoon it will rain. A light, mostly southeast wind will blow. The maximum temperatures will be 24-27°C. The sea water temperature is 24-25°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 knots.

Cloudy weather will prevail over the mountains before lunch with temporary clouds. In the afternoon in many places there will be rainfall and thunderstorms. It will blow weak to moderate, mostly southwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 23°C, at 2000 meters - about 15°C.

On Saturday in Western and Central Bulgaria, rainfall will continue, in separate, mainly mountainous areas, there are conditions to be temporarily intense and considerable in quantity. In the coming days, the clouds will break and over many areas will decrease to mostly sunny, more significant will hold on Sunday over the eastern and mountainous regions, where only in some places there will be light rain.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology