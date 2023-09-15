Today begins the New School Year for Bulgarian Students: Over 57,000 First-Graders Enter the Classrooms

The new school year begins today. Just over 57,000 first-graders will enter the classrooms for the first time, and in total students from 1st to 12th grade are 702 thousand.

70,520 teachers will take care of them.

On September 15, 2349 Bulgarian schools will open.

The repairs in 507 are completed and in 240 they are still being completed.

In 63 schools, the repairs will continue after the start of the school year without obstructing the children, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said days ago. From the first school day, the textbooks to the 7th grade will be in the so-called "digital backpack".

There will be an additional date for the national external assessment after 4, 7th and 10th grades, but this will only happen for objective reasons, medical or other certified documents.

Teachers' salaries are increased by 15% and so they are 125% of the average remuneration in the country.

Discussing changes to the programs will continue until the end of September.

The learning process in the flooded settlements in the Tsarevo region is expected without problems, the directors assured.

In many schools, a campaign began - instead of flowers for the first school day, a donation for the victims of the floods to be made.

