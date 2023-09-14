President Radev: Bulgaria's Big Problem is Migration, Young People leave every year

"It is very important that the serious funds under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan are attracted as soon as possible and that mechanisms are developed for their effective targeting in the most important areas". This was stated today by President Rumen Radev to journalists after participating in the Summit on Demographic Issues in Budapest. The forum has been held since 2015.

The head of state commented that Bulgaria's big problem is not so much in the fertility rate and aging parameters, because they fit into the common European framework. "Our big problem is migration, because every year young people leave the country. This is where our efforts should be directed", emphasized Radev.

According to him, it is no coincidence that the forum is being held in Hungary, because with its long-term consistent policy of supporting families, the country has achieved tangible results in increasing the birth rate. According to Radev, measures to increase the birth rate and decrease the death rate are also being strengthened in Bulgaria, but not to the same extent as in Hungary.

In his speech during today's conference, Rumen Radev said that many young people from Bulgaria, with whom he spoke, told him that they want a career abroad because they want to live in an orderly society, where obligations and laws are clear, the judiciary is effective, and not just because of the higher pay.

