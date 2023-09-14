More than 20 Bulgarian Associations in the Agriculture Sector are starting a National Protest

More than 20 agricultural associations are starting an unlimited national protest from September 18. The decision for it was made by an initiative committee that met in the Veliko Tarnovo village of Arbanasi.

The farmers stated that the decision of the parliament and the government of Bulgaria to resume the Ukrainian import of agricultural products is disastrous and will destroy the Bulgarian agriculture sector.

The agricultural sector has announced that it is ending negotiations with the state and starting next week blockades of border crossings and main roads, without specifying where and when. On September 19, the protest will block Sofia, the various national associations in agriculture said at the meeting in Arbanasi.

Iliya Prodanov, chairman of the National Association of Grain Producers, announced the demands of the sector to the state:

"Continuation of the ban on the import of wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed from Ukraine. Introduction of a ban on the import of unrefined milk powder, fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, and meat products, live animals, honey and bee products from Ukraine.

Payment to farmers by September 30 of the full amount of compensation for the increased production costs as a result of the war in Ukraine and the dropping of the aid ceiling".

The sector wants control of compliance with the ban to be ensured, as well as control of origin and quality to be increased, state aid to be paid to farmers with failed crops, as well as the necessary funds to be provided for re-notification of existing state aid, as well as for new state aid, including investment and minimum aid.

Farmers do not accept the decision of the MPs to receive 63 million leva as additional compensation from the Ministry of Finance and say that Ukrainian imports affect over 70,000 Bulgarian farmers.

