Bulgaria expects Annual Inflation of around 8%

Average annual inflation of around 8 percent is expected until the end of the year and decrease in the following year as well. This was stated in Plovdiv by the Minister of Economy and Industry Bogdan Bogdanov, specifying that he was waiting for the data submitted to the ministry:

"By the end of the year, let's reach an average annual base of about 8% and let it continue to decrease next year. Inflation is in single digits at the moment - that's something very important. We hope it will continue to decrease. Of course, it's very important here not to have factors that artificially inflate inflation. One such at the moment is the ban on imports from Ukraine, which actually, in the end, causes exactly such an effect"

Bogdanov predicts the preservation of fuel prices in the country, noting that Bulgaria is not an isolated market, but it currently has one of the lowest prices in the EU.

He added the importance of Lukoil paying taxes in Bulgaria:

"The taxes that are due, both the corporate tax and the excess profit tax, should be paid in specific terms, so that these taxes, these resources, can be directed back to help consumers and to support the Bulgarian economy".

