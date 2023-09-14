Bulgaria: A Man Beat a Woman he lives with in Svishtov and Cut her Hair

A 28-year-old man from Svishtov was arrested for beating and abusing the woman with whom he lived on a family basis. The victim and her two children have been placed in a crisis center.

The abused woman is 27 years old. In addition to the physical abuse, her partner cut her hair close to her skin. The beating happened in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. In the morning, the beaten woman sought help from the social services in Svishtov, from where they reported the domestic violence to the police.

The woman was examined by a medical team, there is no danger to her life and she is in a crisis center with her two young children.

The couple had lived together for about five years, during which time the two children who witnessed the beating were born. Until now, the police department in Svishtov has not reported problems and domestic violence for the couple..

The abuser was detained for 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

