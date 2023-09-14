Officially: Bulgarian MPs canceled the Ban on the Import of Ukrainian Grain

As of tomorrow, the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain products will be lifted, decided the Bulgarian National Assembly.

The deputies approved the text proposed by GERB-SDS, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" and DPS.

Already at the beginning of the parliamentary discussion, the Agricultural minister Kiril Vatev stated that the control of all Ukrainian goods will be increased.

The Minister of Agriculture Kiril Vatev admitted that in meetings with representatives of the so-called frontline countries, he defended the extension of the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain production on several occasions, but at the last meeting of the Council of Ministers, macroeconomic data were presented in support of the opposite position.

Yesterday, the government presented data according to which Bulgaria has currently lost 146 million leva only from missed VAT due to the import ban and would lose another 40 million leva per month with the potential extension of this ban.

From the parliamentary rostrum, Minister Vatev, who was subjected to a lot of insulting remarks, already in his first speech declared his intention for more serious control of Ukrainian production:

"As the presence of radioactivity and heavy metals will be strictly controlled, plus the others that go along so far in terms of pesticides, herbicides and so on."

Kornelia Ninova from the Bulgarian Socialist Party stated that the import of Ukrainian grain has no relation to the price of bread in Bulgaria, which is one of the arguments used by the ruling coalition.

"Our experts compared the prices for these two periods of bread, bakery products and so on, there is no change both with imports and with import bans".

According to Desislava Taneva from GERB-SDS, the decision has nothing to do with European rules, since the ban at the Brussels level will be lifted anyway from tomorrow.

Sharp remarks were made by MPs from "There Is Such a People" and from "Vazrazhdane", to which Kiril Vatev responded as follows:

"Nobody is bigger than bread. Let's not turn the topic of bread into populism and tendentious political statements".

