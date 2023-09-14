Bulgaria: Child was Stabbed after a Fight between Minors in Yambol
Unprovoked aggression over a trampoline ended with a child stabbed in the back in Yambol.
The incident happened last night, according to witnesses, a group of minors from the "Raina Knyaginya" district, armed with spikes, arrived at a playground where other children were playing.
For reasons still unclear, a fight broke out between the children on the trampoline and the newcomer group. As a result of the scuffle, a minor boy was injured. He was transported to the Yambol hospital, where he underwent surgery. The stabbing did not affect any internal organs.
The police in Yambol reported that all participants in the fight were identified. A minor girl has been detained.
