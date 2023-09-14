Russia proposes to send a North Korean into Space

September 14, 2023
Russia has offered Pyongyang to send a North Korean into space, TASS reported.

According to the agency, the proposal was made during Kim Jong-un's extraordinary visit to the Russian Far East, where the North Korean leader met yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and together with him visited the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

"We talked about the fact that if the North Korean country wishes, it is possible to train and send a North Korean cosmonaut into space," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. If Pyongyang accepts, it will be the first North Korean to reach Earth orbit.

In 2008, Yi So-yeon became the first South Korean woman to do so when she flew aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft for a mission to the International Space Station.

Yesterday, Putin also raised the possibility of Russia helping North Korea build satellites after Pyongyang recently failed twice to put a military spy satellite into orbit.

