Bulgaria will Not Provide S-300 to Ukraine

"Bulgaria will not provide Ukraine with S-300 missile complexes, because they are extremely important for the security of our country", assured WCC-DB MP Ivaylo Mirchev. "Bulgaria will support Kyiv in a way that does not put its national security at risk":

"In any case, Bulgaria does not have spare air defense systems, but we have to wait for experts from the Ministry of Defense to say whether there are any, for example, defective missiles or something similar that can be provided. When there are defective missiles that cannot be used by the Bulgarian Army, they are usually used for parts for other missiles".

Mirchev defined what Defense Minister Todor Tagarev said about the intention to build buildings and facilities for the multinational NATO battle group near Yambol, with an estimated value of 100 million leva, as preliminary information:

"Yesterday we heard the Minister of Defense in the Defense Committee and he said very clearly that Yambol is not an urgent matter at all - it will happen in 2025-2026, so there is no concern about a possible base in Yambol. It's still in a design study - that is, it's not clear what the complex will be like, or exactly where it will be, or whatever. It's just preliminary information."

