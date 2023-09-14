Bulgarian Police caught a Large Group of Migrants near Kazichene

Crime | September 14, 2023, Thursday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police caught a Large Group of Migrants near Kazichene

A large group of migrants was discovered near Kazichene.

According to the National Radio, it is a group of more than 30 people, all of them men. They identified themselves to the police as Afghans. They do not have personal documents, the Ministry of the Interior reported.

Most likely they were abandoned, as neither a car nor a driver who transported them was found on the spot.

Because of the investigative actions that are being carried out at the place where they were found, a serious traffic jam has formed on the Ring Road.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, police, Kazichene
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria