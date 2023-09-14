Bulgarian Police caught a Large Group of Migrants near Kazichene

A large group of migrants was discovered near Kazichene.

According to the National Radio, it is a group of more than 30 people, all of them men. They identified themselves to the police as Afghans. They do not have personal documents, the Ministry of the Interior reported.

Most likely they were abandoned, as neither a car nor a driver who transported them was found on the spot.

Because of the investigative actions that are being carried out at the place where they were found, a serious traffic jam has formed on the Ring Road.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg