Survey: More and More Bulgarians want Early Elections, GERB Increases its Lead

Politics » ELECTIONS | September 14, 2023, Thursday // 08:58
Bulgaria: Survey: More and More Bulgarians want Early Elections, GERB Increases its Lead Leaders of the "assembly" coalition: Kiril Petkov (We Continue the Change), Hristo Ivanov (Democratic Bulgaria) and Boyko Borissov (GERB)

Nearly a third of Bulgarians are of the opinion that early parliamentary elections are necessary. Distrust in the cabinet is growing, and GERB is increasing its lead over "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

This is shown by the data of a survey by the sociological agency "Trend". It was conducted among 1,002 respondents at the request of "24 Chasa" through a direct semi-standardized "face-to-face" interview. The survey took place in the period September 2-8.

According to the last survey of "Trend" from July this year, there is a growth of 6 percentage points in the number of people who want early elections, and they are now 31 percent. Those wishing to avoid a new vote are decreasing, from 52% to 47%.

GERB increases its lead over "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria". However, this is not due to a higher percentage for Boyko Borissov's party, but to a reduced percentage for the coalition. If the parliamentary elections were today, 24.9 percent of voters would vote for GERB. 18.3% would vote for "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

There is no difference in the arrangement of the other political forces compared to July. Third is "Vazrazhdane" with 16.1%, followed by DPS with 13.4% and BSP with 8.7%. "There Is Such a People" is on the verge of entering the parliament with 4.2% support. They are followed by "Bulgarian Rise" and "Levitsata", but far behind the 4 percent barrier. There is an increase, albeit minimal, in those who have decided not to support any party, with 6.5% of people already giving this opinion.

Distrust in the government grows with each passing month. The "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet began its administration with 62% distrust, and it has already reached 68%. 22% said they approve of their work.

The survey reports a slight drop in mistrust of the parliament, and it is now 76%. Only 14 percent approve of the work of the National Assembly.

Traditionally, President Rumen Radev has a high percentage of trust. He retains 36% of the popular vote, although he has come into sharp conflict with the regular government in recent months. Distrust of him is 52%.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Elections » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, GERB, Bulgarians, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria