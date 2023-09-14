Survey: More and More Bulgarians want Early Elections, GERB Increases its Lead

Nearly a third of Bulgarians are of the opinion that early parliamentary elections are necessary. Distrust in the cabinet is growing, and GERB is increasing its lead over "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

This is shown by the data of a survey by the sociological agency "Trend". It was conducted among 1,002 respondents at the request of "24 Chasa" through a direct semi-standardized "face-to-face" interview. The survey took place in the period September 2-8.

According to the last survey of "Trend" from July this year, there is a growth of 6 percentage points in the number of people who want early elections, and they are now 31 percent. Those wishing to avoid a new vote are decreasing, from 52% to 47%.

GERB increases its lead over "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria". However, this is not due to a higher percentage for Boyko Borissov's party, but to a reduced percentage for the coalition. If the parliamentary elections were today, 24.9 percent of voters would vote for GERB. 18.3% would vote for "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

There is no difference in the arrangement of the other political forces compared to July. Third is "Vazrazhdane" with 16.1%, followed by DPS with 13.4% and BSP with 8.7%. "There Is Such a People" is on the verge of entering the parliament with 4.2% support. They are followed by "Bulgarian Rise" and "Levitsata", but far behind the 4 percent barrier. There is an increase, albeit minimal, in those who have decided not to support any party, with 6.5% of people already giving this opinion.

Distrust in the government grows with each passing month. The "Denkov-Gabriel" cabinet began its administration with 62% distrust, and it has already reached 68%. 22% said they approve of their work.

The survey reports a slight drop in mistrust of the parliament, and it is now 76%. Only 14 percent approve of the work of the National Assembly.

Traditionally, President Rumen Radev has a high percentage of trust. He retains 36% of the popular vote, although he has come into sharp conflict with the regular government in recent months. Distrust of him is 52%.

